Highway Boondoggles: I-285 and SR 400 Interchange Rebuilding in Atlanta, Georgia

The massive new I-285 interchange project will be one of the most expensive road projects in Georgia history. Image: Georgia DOT
The massive new I-285 interchange project will be one of the most expensive road projects in Georgia history. Image: Georgia DOT

In their fourth Highway Boondoggles report, U.S. PIRG and the Frontier Group profile wasteful highway projects that state DOTs are building across the country. Today’s boondoggle: the I-285 and SR400 Interchange Rebuilding in Atlanta, Georgia. The expensive interchange project goes far beyond necessary repairs to add miles of new lanes on two highways, and is moving forward even as Atlanta residents clamor for more and better transit.

Aging interchanges can be dangerous and updating their design can be necessary to keep drivers safe. Yet in Georgia, the need for an interchange design update has led to something far larger.

Georgia has begun preparing for construction on a $596 million project to rebuild and expand the interchange of Interstate 285 and State Route 400, and has begun construction on related projects along stretches of road near the interchange. According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after the project’s conception it “morphed far beyond its original scope” after state leaders “latched on to a truly mammoth version of the concept, one that would add miles of lanes adjacent to both major highways and consume an amount almost equal to the state’s entire annual road construction budget.” The project is similar in scope to Georgia’s famous “Spaghetti Junction,” the I-85/I-285 interchange that consists of miles of twisting and turning roads and ramps, and multiple levels of flyovers. As the Journal-Constitution notes, that project provides a preview of what motorists can expect: temporary relief from traffic jams, followed by a return to “gridlock purgatory.” 

Meanwhile, the Atlanta region is working to make urgent transportation improvements to support the city’s revitalization and growth. Nearly twice as many Atlanta residents say they would prefer transit upgrades to new roads. In 2016, Atlanta voters approved a half-cent sales tax to support $2.5 billion in transit improvements over the next 40 years. The money will be used to help expand Atlanta transit, which today is simply too scarce to fill the city’s needs. And in 2018, Governor Nathan Deal signed legislation that will unify Atlanta-area transit under a single service, put in place a funding framework for future improvements, and provide $100 million for future projects. But Atlanta has significant work ahead of it to create a system that serves its residents transit needs and will need substantial new funding to approach the level of per capita transit spending made by many other major cities.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

8 Monster Interchanges That Blight American Cities

By Angie Schmitt |
Ramming highways through the middle of American cities was undoubtedly one of the worst mistakes of the 20th century — demolishing urban habitat, dividing neighborhoods, and erecting structures that suck the life out of places. What could be worse than a highway through the middle of town? How about when two highways intersect, with all […]

Here’s What a Billion-Dollar Interchange Expansion Looks Like

By Angie Schmitt |
In case you were wondering what a $1.1 billion highway interchange looks like, feast your eyes on this rendering from the Georgia Department of Transportation. In an effort to “ease congestion” on this confluence of highways north of the city, Georgia will spend three-and-a-half years widening about four miles of I-285 and about one mile of SR 400, […]

The Last Thing Atlanta Needs Is a Billion Dollar Interchange Expansion

By Angie Schmitt |
At $950 million, rebuilding and expanding the interchange of Georgia 400 and Interstate 285 in suburban Atlanta will be the costliest road project in the state’s history. Project proponents argue it will relieve congestion for the 365,000 vehicles that pass through the nexus of these two highways each day. But they’re fooling themselves if they believe that, writes […]