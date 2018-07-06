Today’s Headlines

  • How Can People Reclaim Streets From Cars? (NYT)
  • The Future of Transit: Multiple Modes, One Pass (The Economist)
  • To Reduce Congestion, People Will Have to Share Driverless Cars (WaPo)
  • Lynx Officials Optimistic Charlotte Light Rail Ridership Will Rise (Observer)
  • North Carolina Cuts Transit Funding by 26 Percent (WFAE)
  • Macon Commission Restores Funding for Bus Service (Telegraph)
  • Toledo (WTOL) and Waco (KXXV) Start Bike-Share Programs
  • Construction Starts on Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail (Curbed)
  • Scooter Bubble? Google Boosts Lime’s Value Over $1 Billion (Vanity Fair)