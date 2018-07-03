Today’s Headlines

- D.C. Metro Officials Hope Red Line Shutdown Will Boost Bus Ridership (WaPo)
- No Charges for Asheville, NC, Officer Who Beat Black Man for Walking (WRAL)
- MARTA Officially Takes Over Atlanta Streetcar (11 Alive)
- Ride-Hailing Isn’t a Solution to Urban Transportation Woes (Bloomberg)
- Introducing a Rack Designed for Dockless Bikes and Scooters (Tech Crunch)
- Charlotte’s Popular Rail-Trail Was a Blue Line Afterthought (Agenda)
- Pittsburgh Will Run Extra Light Rail Trains for July 4 Celebration (WTAE)
- Vision Zero Network Spotlights Fort Lauderdale’s Efforts to Make Streets Safer
- MBTA Might Pave Over Historic Boston Trolley Line (Globe)
- Salt Lake City Couple Is Biking From Alaska to Argentina (Deseret News)