Today’s Headlines

- Charlotte Fully Funds Bike Lane Expansion Plan (Next City)
- Cincinnati Should Finish Bike Lane That’s Languished Since 2014 (WCPO)
- Black People Wait Longer for Uber and Lyft — But the Disparity Is Worse With Taxis (USA Today)
- Lyft Goes to Neighborhoods That Taxis Won’t (CityLab)
- How Does Light Rail Construction Affect Local Businesses? (KJZZ)
- Tampa Bay Citizens Demand Safer Streets (TB Times)
- Rochester Might Turn Subway Tunnel Into Parking (Democrat and Chronicle)
- Macon, GA, Bus Service Gets Reprieve But Could Shut Down This Week (Telegraph)
- Business Owners Want Seattle to Hurry Up and Finish Streetcar (KING)