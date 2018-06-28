Today’s Headlines

  • Hogan’s Beltway Binge Tops List of Highway Boondoggles (WaPo)
  • DC Council Approves Ride-Hailing Tax Hike to Fund Metro (WTOP, WJLA)
  • Why Is Texas Still Building Freeways? (Tribune)
  • St. Louis Plans Greenway to Connect Segregated Neighborhoods (Next City)
  • Metro Tampa Residents Worry Road Widening Will Speed Up Traffic (WFTS)
  • Detroit’s Inner Ring Suburbs Push for Bike Connectivity (WXYZ)
  • Judge Rules Uber Can Operate in London — for Now (CNBC, Bloomberg)
  • Atlanta Suburb’s Transit Plan Could Add More Heavy Rail (Gwinnett Daily Post)
  • Portland Releases Draft Protected Bike Lane Design Guidelines (Bike Portland)
  • Uber Drivers’ Saving Grace: Automated Cars Can’t Deal With Drunks (Quartz)