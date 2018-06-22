Today’s Headlines

  • Conservative Phoenix Council Member Trying to Hijack Light Rail (Republic)
  • Kansas City Voters Approve Streetcar Extension Tax 3 to 1 (Star)
  • Walking in Charlotte Is Getting More Dangerous (Five)
  • Mobility Lab Proposes Taxing Ride-Sharers and Ride-Hailers Alike
  • FTA Awards Grants to Six Cities for On-Demand Transit (Smart Cities Dive)
  • What Do Seattle Bike-Share Users Want? (Curbed)
  • 3,000 People Used Memphis Bike-Share in First Month (Flyer, Daily News)
  • Orlando Officials Ditch Gas Tax Referendum (Sentinel)
  • Indianapolis Star Test-Drives City’s New E-Scooters
  • “The Hop” Releases Tips to Avoid Death by Streetcar (Milwaukee Record)
  • New Jersey Men Settle Parking Dispute With Sword Fight (The Drive)