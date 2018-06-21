Today’s Headlines
- Phoenix City Council Vote on Light Rail Project Pushed to Next Week (AZ Central)
- Cincinnati Mayor Proposes Cuts to Traffic Calming, Bike Lanes (WCPO)
- Las Vegas Light Rail Could Spur New Development (Review-Journal)
- Deadline Detroit and Daily Detroit Blast Anti-Bike-Lane Crain’s Op-Ed
- County Selects Route for St. Paul Streetcar Line (Star Tribune)
- MBTA Tries Surge Pricing in Boston Parking Lots (Curbed)
- Honolulu Mayor Vetoes Bill Capping Ride-Hailing Surge Pricing (Civil Beat)
- Athens, GA, Updates Bike Master Plan (Flagpole)
- Vancouver Could Move to Distance-Based Transit Fares (Langley Times)