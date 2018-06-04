Today’s Headlines

- FTA Gives States Hit by Hurricanes $277 Million to Rebuild Transit Systems (RT&S)
- Court Rules Uber and Lyft Should Release Passenger Data to City (Seattle Times)
- Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging KC Streetcar Vote (Biz Journal)
- The Case for Traffic Signals That Give Buses Priority (City Lab)
- Driver Challenges Legality of Baltimore Bus Lanes (WBAL)
- Business Group Slams Seattle Mayor for Installing Bike Lanes (KTTH)
- Drivers Hit Seven Cyclists in Charlotte Last Week, Prompting Calls for Safer Streets (WSOC)
- Norfolk Light Rail Hits 10 Million Passengers in Seventh Year (Virginian-Pilot)