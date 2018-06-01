Today’s Headlines

- Donald Shoup on Housing, Uber, Why Drivers Are Irrational About Parking (CityLab)
- Detroit Business Leaders Continue Push for Regional Transit Plan (Detroit News)
- Attempt to Kill Transit Could Also Kill NC’s Chances at Apple, Amazon (WRAL)
- Why Build a New Ramp to a Clogged Freeway? (Curbed)
- Here Are All the Projects That Didn’t Make the MARTA Expansion List (AJC)
- Pittsburgh Port Authority Will Overhaul Light Rail Cars This Fall (Post-Gazette)
- Cincinnati Creates Streetcar’s “One Neck to Choke” (WCPO)
- Knoxville’s Broadway Going on a Road Diet (WBIR)
- Bike Snob Wants to Shoot Elon Musk Into Space (Outside)