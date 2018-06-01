Today’s Headlines

  • Donald Shoup on Housing, Uber, Why Drivers Are Irrational About Parking (CityLab)
  • Detroit Business Leaders Continue Push for Regional Transit Plan (Detroit News)
  • Attempt to Kill Transit Could Also Kill NC’s Chances at Apple, Amazon (WRAL)
  • Why Build a New Ramp to a Clogged Freeway? (Curbed)
  • Here Are All the Projects That Didn’t Make the MARTA Expansion List (AJC)
  • Pittsburgh Port Authority Will Overhaul Light Rail Cars This Fall (Post-Gazette)
  • Cincinnati Creates Streetcar’s “One Neck to Choke” (WCPO)
  • Knoxville’s Broadway Going on a Road Diet (WBIR)
  • Bike Snob Wants to Shoot Elon Musk Into Space (Outside)
  • Andy S

    Shoup link is broken.