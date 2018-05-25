Today’s Headlines

  • More From the NTSB Investigation of Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash (NPRPBS)
  • Wired Doesn’t Think California Should Regulate Self-Driving Vehicles
  • Before Cars, Streets Were Designed for Everyone and Everything (ATL Urbanist)
  • Tampa Was Slow to Fix Street Where Driver Killed Mom and Child in Crosswalk (Times)
  • Minnesota Transit Falls Behind Peers (Star Tribune)
  • Buffalo, Other Upstate NY Cities Pass Vision Zero Policies (WGRZ)
  • Harrisburg, PA, Residents Want Drivers to Slow Down (ABC 27)
  • Metro Profiles Philadelphia Woman Fighting for Safer Streets
  • Little Rock Streetcar Will Be Free Over Memorial Day Weekend (Democrat-Gazette)
  • Dockless Scooter Hunting: Side Hustle or Scam? (CityLab)