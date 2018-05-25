Today’s Headlines

- More From the NTSB Investigation of Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash (NPR, PBS)
- Wired Doesn’t Think California Should Regulate Self-Driving Vehicles
- Before Cars, Streets Were Designed for Everyone and Everything (ATL Urbanist)
- Tampa Was Slow to Fix Street Where Driver Killed Mom and Child in Crosswalk (Times)
- Minnesota Transit Falls Behind Peers (Star Tribune)
- Buffalo, Other Upstate NY Cities Pass Vision Zero Policies (WGRZ)
- Harrisburg, PA, Residents Want Drivers to Slow Down (ABC 27)
- Metro Profiles Philadelphia Woman Fighting for Safer Streets
- Little Rock Streetcar Will Be Free Over Memorial Day Weekend (Democrat-Gazette)
- Dockless Scooter Hunting: Side Hustle or Scam? (CityLab)