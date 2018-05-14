One Woman’s Decade-Long Struggle for Safer Intersections in Florida

Melissa Wandall became the leading force for red-light camera enforcement in Florida after losing her husband Mark in 2003, while nine months pregnant. Photo: Melissa Wandall
Melissa Wandall became the leading force for red-light camera enforcement in Florida after losing her husband Mark in 2003, while nine months pregnant. Photo: Melissa Wandall

In a unanimous decision earlier this month, the Florida Supreme Court upheld legislation known as the “Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Act,” allowing Florida municipalities to continue to use cameras to ticket motorists who run red lights.

It was a victory for safety in the country’s most dangerous state for walking. And it was thanks to one woman’s long struggle. For more than a decade, Melissa Wandall has led a campaign to prevent others from sharing her fate. She was nine months pregnant in 2003, when she lost her husband to a red-light runner in Bradenton.

Melissa didn’t want jail time for the woman who was responsible for Mark’s death (she was sentenced to community service and a $500 fine). “I didn’t want to be a broken mommy,” she said. “I wanted to take what we had and make sense of it and try to make it better for the next person who came along.”

With her baby daughter, Madisyn Grace (now 14) in tow, she started a one-woman lobbying campaign, often driving five hours to Tallahassee to press state lawmakers for action on red-light running.

“There’s no real roadway injury prevention urgency going on in our political system until you share numbers,” she said. “You have to keep cultivating these conversations.”

More than 5,000 pedestrians were killed in Florida between 2005 and 2014. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study of 117 cities, a number of them in Florida, found that those with camera programs have 21 percent fewer fatal red-light-running crashes.

Florida's red-light camera legislation is named for Mark Wandall, who killed by a red-light runner in 2003. Photo: Melissa Wandall
Florida’s red-light camera legislation is named for Mark Wandall, who killed by a motorist in 2003. Photo: Melissa Wandall

It took six years of testimony and outreach, but in 2010, the Mark Wandall Act was passed.

Now more than 50 municipal governments across the state use red-light cameras. But each year since the law was adopted, there have been attempts to repeal it.

A 2016 appeals court ruling in favor of a motorist who challenged a ticket led municipalities across the state to suspend their camera programs. But the Supreme Court’s reversal should settle the matter.

Streetsblog asked Melissa if she thought Mark would be proud of what she has done. “I think he would be happy that I didn’t get lost in my grief,” she said.

Wandall was a director of sales for a hotel chain, and had no background in advocacy. Ultimately, she said, her campaign required educating people and exercising patience.

“My husband was an incredible man and he could not wait to be a father,” she said. “I never had any anger to the person who did it because it wouldn’t bring him back and wouldn’t help me raise my daughter.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Georgia Prosecutor Continues Case Against Raquel Nelson

By Angie Schmitt |
The impaired hit-and-run driver who struck and killed her son on a metro Atlanta road in 2010 has been released from prison by now, but Raquel Nelson is still being prosecuted for her purported role in the tragedy. The single mother of three was injured trying to prevent the collision that killed four-year-old A.J. Newman. […]

Florida Invites Motorists to Bully Pedestrians

By Angie Schmitt |
Oh, Florida. Already the most dangerous place in the country to be a pedestrian, Sunshine State officials have said they want to make walking safer. But then along comes a story like this. Keri at Network blog Commute Orlando reports the legislature recently passed a law that encourages right-turning motorists to infringe on crosswalks, saying […]

In American Courts, Drivers Still Innocent After Proven Guilty

By Angie Schmitt |
When it comes to traffic fatalities, the scales of the American justice system are not weighted equally. Let’s compare two cases. A year ago a young mother was charged with vehicular homicide after her four-year-old son was struck by a drunk driver who fled the scene. The woman’s crime, in the strict legal sense, was jaywalking […]

There’s No Doubt: Traffic Enforcement Cameras Save Lives

By Angie Schmitt |
Gawker dished out some richly-deserved ridicule to Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg yesterday, following reports that he is co-sponsoring legislation to outlaw the specific speeding camera that nabbed him doing 60 in a 45 zone last October. Lundberg denied that the incident had any impact on his decision to sponsor in the legislation, and contested the […]

“Vision Zero”: Not One More Traffic Death

By Brad Aaron |
Airline safety has improved dramatically in the last 10 years, after two 1996 crashes killed 375 people. “This is the golden age of safety, the safest period, in the safest mode, in the history of the world.” That’s Marion C. Blakey, former administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, speaking last month just before the end […]

Will Florida’s Next Governor Sink the State’s Chances for Rail?

By Tanya Snyder |
We’re keeping the news coming on the governor’s races we’re following most closely. Check out our previous coverage of Wisconsin, Ohio, California, Texas, Maryland, Colorado, and Tennessee. This one could be the most important yet. The most high-profile election in Florida is the three-ring circus of a Senate race, with Republican-turned-Independent Charlie Crist trailing badly […]