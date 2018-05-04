Today’s Headlines

  • Tampa Will Remain the Largest U.S. City Without Passenger Rail (WJCT)
  • Advocacy Group Pushes for Light Rail on Atlanta Beltline (Curbed)
  • Transit Advocates Fear Austin Will Repeat Nashville’s Mistake (Biz Journal)
  • Portland Vision Zero Report Puts Safety Onus on Victims (Bike Portland)
  • Most Americans Overestimate Time It Takes to Walk or Bike to Work (NYT)
  • Reliable Bike Parking Encourages New Riders (Mobility Lab)
  • Southerners Welcome E-Scooters Shunned by Other Regions (Pew Stateline)
  • Business Owners Think Kansas City Residents Are Really Lazy (Star)
  • Here’s Another Credulous Article About Uber’s Flying Taxis (Fast Company)