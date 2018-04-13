Today’s Headlines

- Transit Opponents Are Spreading Misinformation Ahead of Nashville Vote (Tennessean)
- And No One Knows Where Their Money Is Coming From (Tennessean)
- Uber Will Add Transit, Rental Cars, and Bike-Share to App (The Verge, Tech Crunch)
- Uber Also Gearing Up to Take Control of Curbs, and Cities Should Fight Back (Curbed)
- Did Seattle Mayor Make a Big Mistake by Halting Streetcar Work? (The Stranger)
- Construction on Indianapolis BRT Could Start Any Day Now (CBS 4)
- Portland Reduces Speed Limit Where Two Pedestrians Were Killed (Oregonian)
- Orange County, NC, Commission Candidates Disagree on Light Rail (News & Observer)
- San Antonio Mayor Favors BRT Over Light Rail for Transit Referendum (KTSA)
- Meet the Go-To Lobbyist for Sprawl-Loving Tampa Developers (TB Times)
- Labour: Divert Road Funds to Free Bus Rides for Brits Under 25 (The Guardian)