Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Opponents Are Spreading Misinformation Ahead of Nashville Vote (Tennessean)
  • And No One Knows Where Their Money Is Coming From (Tennessean)
  • Uber Will Add Transit, Rental Cars, and Bike-Share to App (The Verge, Tech Crunch)
  • Uber Also Gearing Up to Take Control of Curbs, and Cities Should Fight Back (Curbed)
  • Did Seattle Mayor Make a Big Mistake by Halting Streetcar Work? (The Stranger)
  • Construction on Indianapolis BRT Could Start Any Day Now (CBS 4)
  • Portland Reduces Speed Limit Where Two Pedestrians Were Killed (Oregonian)
  • Orange County, NC, Commission Candidates Disagree on Light Rail (News & Observer)
  • San Antonio Mayor Favors BRT Over Light Rail for Transit Referendum (KTSA)
  • Meet the Go-To Lobbyist for Sprawl-Loving Tampa Developers (TB Times)
  • Labour: Divert Road Funds to Free Bus Rides for Brits Under 25 (The Guardian)