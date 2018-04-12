Today’s Headlines

- It’s Business as Usual on Infrastructure in Congress (Roll Call)
- WaPo Fact-Checkers Found Dozens of Inaccuracies in Trump’s Infrastructure Speech
- Nashville Mayor’s Resignation Has Emboldened Transit Opponents (Biz Journal)
- WPLN and WSMV Have Explainers on Nashville Transit Referendum
- Virginia Gov Northam Changes Metro Funding Source to Maintain NoVa Road Money (Richmond Dispatch)
- Broward Commission Delays Vote on Wave Streetcar Funding (Sun Sentinel)
- Charlotte Offers Transit Riders Last-Mile Discounts on Lyft (Observer)
- None of Seattle’s City Council Members Drive Alone to Work (Seattle Times)
- Court Rules France Can Charge Uber With Running Illegal Taxi Service (CNBC)
- News of Transit’s Death Has Been Greatly Exaggerated (Bloomberg)