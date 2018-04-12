Today’s Headlines

  • It’s Business as Usual on Infrastructure in Congress (Roll Call)
  • WaPo Fact-Checkers Found Dozens of Inaccuracies in Trump’s Infrastructure Speech
  • Nashville Mayor’s Resignation Has Emboldened Transit Opponents (Biz Journal)
  • WPLN and WSMV Have Explainers on Nashville Transit Referendum
  • Virginia Gov Northam Changes Metro Funding Source to Maintain NoVa Road Money (Richmond Dispatch)
  • Broward Commission Delays Vote on Wave Streetcar Funding (Sun Sentinel)
  • Charlotte Offers Transit Riders Last-Mile Discounts on Lyft (Observer)
  • None of Seattle’s City Council Members Drive Alone to Work (Seattle Times)
  • Court Rules France Can Charge Uber With Running Illegal Taxi Service (CNBC)
  • News of Transit’s Death Has Been Greatly Exaggerated (Bloomberg)