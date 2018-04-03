Landlords in Seattle Can’t Force Renters to Pay for Parking Anymore

Photo: Joe Mabel
The Seattle City Council has approved a substantial package of parking reforms that aims to make housing more affordable and reduce dependence on driving.

Among the highlights is a new rule that would unravel one of the biggest subsidies to driving: “bundling” the price of car parking with rent. Landlords of buildings with more than 10 apartments will now have to charge for parking separately and cannot bundle it with rent.

By giving renters no option but to pay for parking with their apartment, bundling obscures the true price of parking. And parking costs a lot. A 2015 study by King County concluded that parking adds, on average, about 12.5 percent to rents [PDF], fueling the city’s housing affordability problems.

Meanwhile, there’s good evidence that much of the parking in Seattle goes unused. Almost a third of Seattle renters do not own a car, according to the city, and one study found about one-third of the parking spaces at multi-family buildings are not occupied.

With the new rule, renters who don’t own cars won’t be forced to pay for parking spaces they don’t use. (Landlords will be able to rent unused parking spaces to people who live outside the building.)

Minimum parking requirements were also cut in half for below-market housing construction: from one space for every three units, to one space for every six.

In addition, the new rules expand the areas of Seattle where no parking is required. Prior to the changes, land within a certain radius of a transit stop served every 30 minutes for 18 hours a day were exempt from parking rules. Now the looser rules apply to areas near transit stops with 30-minute frequencies 13 hours a day. That means more housing can be built at lower cost.

The Seattle Times reports that parking construction shows signs of declining thanks to the city’s previous parking reforms. In 2004, the average new apartment had 1.5 parking spaces. Last year, the number was down to just 0.6 spaces per apartment.

  • Asher Of LA

    Can someone explain to me how unbundling isn’t BS? As in, what’s to stop landlords from charging some nominal low price when they’ve overbuilt parking, like $5-20 a month?

    Unless the city is mandating a minimum price for parking close to the parkings cost, I don’t see how unbundling is actually accomplished. It’s a mirage.

    However, Seattle’s move to allow buildings to lease existing spaces to outsiders will create more demand for spaces, raising their price. THAT will allow partial unbundling. (Only full unbundling if it commands a price that matches or exceeds the construction and opportunity cost.)

    And I strongly believe outsider parking is the big story here, because it can be duplicated elsewhere and succeed even where lots of people still drive, because it reuses existing spaces while raising the price of parking, and shaving cost and time off new housing/office construction.

    The only real way to accomplish unbundling is to build so little parking that every space is paying at least it’s true cost, $250-500+ a month (based on a Portland study). This is aided by having lots of parking free buildings that are inherently less costly, and thus can bring prices down via competition. Short of that, parking costs are being passed on, openly or not.

  • Elizabeth F

    > As in, what’s to stop landlords from charging some nominal low price when they’ve overbuilt parking, like $5-20 a month?

    I can’t say for sure. But if landlords are required to offer the same price to their tenants vs. the general public, they would be crazy to do it at $5/mo.

  • Asher Of LA

    That’s an interesting stipulation. It would have to be in a place where free or very cheap street parking is unavailable.

    It could work well, or it could backfire, depending on how tenants and nontenants respond to price changes. For instance, if you had 100 spaces, 80 residents paying $100, 20 nontenants paying $200, total revenue is $12k, or $120 per spot. Could the landlord sell all 100 spaces at $120 or more? If yes, then more parking revenue enables more unbundling, if not, then the landlord may pass on the revenue loss to residents (unless as I mentioned the market is heavy with car light and car free buildings with lower costs). The more nonresidential the parking already is, the less problematic that stipulation.

    Definitely worth experimenting with.

  • Michael

    This is reasonable. To go a few steps farther, Seattle could mark-off every on-street parking spot in the city and then auction off the annual rights via ebay. The owners of those annual rights could then meter, sublease, use personally, build pocket parks, etc as they wish. Old cranks could keep the spots in front of their homes clear. If neighborhoods want to restrict overnight parking, they would need to put their money where their mouths are and buy the parking rights.

    I’m guessing most spots go for no more than 100 dollars.

  • Joe R.

    One use I can think of right off is putting storage containers in the spots, then renting out the space.

