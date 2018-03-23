Talking Headways Podcast: Mobility Is Like a Heavy Metal Band

This week’s episode comes to you from the National Shared Mobility Summit in Chicago. If you want to get a primer on how governments and the private sector are moving beyond the era where everyone is expected to own and drive their own car, this panel moderated by Jeff Tumlin of Nelson Nygaard is a good place to start.

Carla Bailo from the Center for Automotive Research, Krista Huhtala-Jenks from the Finland Ministry of Transport and Communications, Dick Alexander from Trandev, and Justin Erlich from Uber discuss the new business models developing around shared mobility. You might also hear some amazing references to MacGyver and heavy metal bands.