Talking Headways Podcast: Mobility Is Like a Heavy Metal Band

This week’s episode comes to you from the National Shared Mobility Summit in Chicago. If you want to get a primer on how governments and the private sector are moving beyond the era where everyone is expected to own and drive their own car, this panel moderated by Jeff Tumlin of Nelson Nygaard is a good place to start.

Carla Bailo from the Center for Automotive Research, Krista Huhtala-Jenks from the Finland Ministry of Transport and Communications, Dick Alexander from Trandev, and Justin Erlich from Uber discuss the new business models developing around shared mobility. You might also hear some amazing references to MacGyver and heavy metal bands.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: Don’t Take Either Party for Granted

This week we’re time-warping back to a different era -- last October, and the Shared Use Mobility Summit in Chicago. Laura Washington of the Chicago Sun Times hosted this panel featuring the Metropolitan Planning Council's MarySue Barrett, the Shared Use Mobility Center's Sharon Feigon, and Transportation for America’s James Corless.

Talking Headways Podcast: The Mayors of Innovation

This week's podcast features mayors of three major American cities discussing transportation and "innovation." Libby Schaaf of Oakland, Bill Peduto of Pittsburgh, and Michael Hancock of Denver shared the stage at September's Rail~volution conference for a panel moderated by Maurice Jones of LISC.

Talking Headways: Level of Disservice

In California, whether you’re building an office tower or a new transit line, you’re going to run up against the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The law determines how much environmental analysis you need to do for new projects. But sadly, in practice it’s better at propagating car-oriented development than improving the quality of the […]

CNU Hones Its Transportation Agenda in Long Beach

Preceding the start of the Pro-Walk/Pro-Bike/Pro-Place conference this week, the Congress for the New Urbanism met at the Renaissance Hotel across from the Long Beach Convention Center to convene their annual CNU Transportation Summit. At the summit, CNU develops its transportation agenda, including new and existing projects. Having caught the new urbanist bug in Florida […]

Talking Headways Podcast: Pro·pin·qui·ty

This week's illustrious guests are Robert Cervero, Erick Guerra, and Stefan Al, who tell us all about their new book, Beyond Mobility. We discuss how to recalibrate cities to put people first when we shape transportation and the built environment, silly regulations like requiring parking space per toilet seat, and the best transportation and planning practices the U.S. should borrow from around the world.