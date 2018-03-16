Today’s Headlines

  • Cities Aren’t Doing Enough to Turn the Tide on Traffic Deaths (WaPo)
  • Newly Built Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses (Herald)
  • Superfriends Push Trump Infrastructure Plan (NPR)
  • Atlanta Reaches Deal on Last Stretch of BeltLine Land (Atlanta Magazine)
  • Wayne County Pitches New Metro Detroit Transit Plan (Curbed); Oakland County Backs Out (MLive)
  • With Blue Line Extension Open, What’s Next for Charlotte Light Rail? (Observer)
  • Public Almost Didn’t See Video of Asheville Police Brutalizing Black Man for Jaywalking (News & Record)
  • SC Governor Hopes Trump Will Highway New to Myrtle Beach (The State)
  • Portland’s Ride-Hailing App Surcharge Exceeds Revenue Projections (KGW)
  • Driving Is a Habit, and Often an Irrational One (Mobility Lab)