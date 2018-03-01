Today’s Headlines

- 28 Years After Rejecting MARTA, Gwinnett County Could Vote on Transit Again (AJC)
- VP Hired to Fix Uber’s Culture Leaves After Eight Months (Recode, NY Mag)
- Miami Now Plans to Use Small Pods Instead of Trains for Beach Link (Miami Today)
- Transit Proposal Would Cut Boston-Providence Trip by 40 Percent (MassLive, Providence Journal)
- Dockless Scooters Join Bike-Share in D.C. (WJLA, WAMU, WTOP)
- Orlando Will Experiment With Road Diet on Five-Lane Road (Sentinel)
- Dallas Might Start Charging to Ride Its Streetcar (News)
- Tulsa Bike-Share Starts With 25 Stations, 160 Bikes (World)
- France’s First Dockless Bike-Share Shut Down Because Kids Destroyed the Bikes (NPR)