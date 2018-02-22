Today’s Headlines

  • Koch-Backed Groups Preemptively Come Out Against Gas Tax Hike (Bloomberg)
  • Sound Transit Releases Flyover Video of Future Ballard-West Seattle Route (Times)
  • Suburbs Try to Figure Out How to Hook Into Nashville Transit (WSMV)
  • Fight Continues Over Whether to Make Major Asheville Road More or Less Dangerous (Citizen-Times)
  • Savannah Has Fallen Behind on Bike Infrastructure (Connect Savannah, WJCL)
  • New Oregon Trail Will Take Cyclists Off the Interstate (Portland Tribune)
  • Durham Offers Affordable Housing Incentives Near Light Rail Stops (News & Observer)
  • Columbus Starts Rolling Out Free Bus Passes for Downtown Workers (Business First)
  • Bike-Share Comes to Butler County, OH (Journal-News) and New Haven, CT (WFSB); San Antonio’s Rebrands (KSAT) and Pittsburgh’s Expands (Tribune-Review)
  • reasonableexplanation

    I guess the comments on that gun/helmets article got a bit too spicy and had to be shut down eh? There are a surprising amount of progun folks on streetsblog.

    Re the gas tax, it’s interesting, now that Trump and the Kochs conflict, to see where it goes.

  • scoot777

    Perhaps the link was shared on a gun enthusiast site? A lot of first-time visitors to Streetsblog?