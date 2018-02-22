Today’s Headlines

- Koch-Backed Groups Preemptively Come Out Against Gas Tax Hike (Bloomberg)
- Sound Transit Releases Flyover Video of Future Ballard-West Seattle Route (Times)
- Suburbs Try to Figure Out How to Hook Into Nashville Transit (WSMV)
- Fight Continues Over Whether to Make Major Asheville Road More or Less Dangerous (Citizen-Times)
- Savannah Has Fallen Behind on Bike Infrastructure (Connect Savannah, WJCL)
- New Oregon Trail Will Take Cyclists Off the Interstate (Portland Tribune)
- Durham Offers Affordable Housing Incentives Near Light Rail Stops (News & Observer)
- Columbus Starts Rolling Out Free Bus Passes for Downtown Workers (Business First)
- Bike-Share Comes to Butler County, OH (Journal-News) and New Haven, CT (WFSB); San Antonio’s Rebrands (KSAT) and Pittsburgh’s Expands (Tribune-Review)