Today’s Headlines

- Welp, Another Trump “Infrastructure Week” Is in the Books (WaPo, Reuters)
- More Cities and States Are Taxing Ride-Hailing Services (NYT)
- Trump Infrastructure “Plan” Would End New Starts and TIGER Grants (Newsday)
- Minneapolis Mayor: Future of Streetcar Line in Doubt (Star Tribune)
- Lyft Will Sponsor Five Baltimore Bike-Share Stations (The Drive, WaPo)
- Almost All Sidewalks Along Oregon Highways Violate ADA Standards (Oregonian)
- Transit in Atlanta No Longer a Racial Wedge Issue (AJC)
- Dallas News Supports City’s Effort to Regulate Dockless Bike-Shares
- Seattle Plans to Remove Bike Racks Used to Displace Homeless Camp (Next City)