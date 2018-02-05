Today’s Headlines

- Trump Plans to Cut $150 Million From D.C. Metro Budget (WaPo)
- Population Growth Fuels Major Bus Expansion in Houston (Chronicle)
- Here’s Where Seattle Drivers Are Most Likely to Be Distracted (My Northwest)
- Cincinnati Needs to Rebuild Streetcar Fleet So They Work in the Cold (Enquirer)
- Fort Lauderdale DDA Endorses Streetcar Ahead of Council Vote (WLRN)
- The Sun Sentinel Urges Fort Lauderdale to Save the Wave
- Denver’s 16th Street Mall Needs a Facelift (Denver Post)
- Cambridge, MA, Lowers Speed Limit on Squares to 20 MPH (WCVB)
- Tucson Turns to Complete Streets as Pedestrian Deaths Rise (KOLD)
- Ride-Hailing Services’ “Urban Mobility Pledge” Is Self-Serving (Gizmodo)