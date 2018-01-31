Today’s Headlines

  • Trump Infrastructure Plan Panned After State of the Union (WaPo, Roll Call, HuffPo)
  • The Case for Cities to Make Transit Free (Mobility Lab)
  • Jacksonville Jaywalking Enforcement Is Not Only Racist, But Hypocritical (Action News Jax)
  • Portland Express Bus Faces Funding Shortfall, One-Year Delay (Oregonian)
  • Suburban Atlanta Mayors Agree to Expand Bus Service (Reporter)
  • Everyone Is Mad at WA Democrats for Caving on Sound Transit Funding (The Stranger)
  • Uber Will Hand Over Its Coveted Data to Cincinnati (WaPo)
  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Could Kill Durham, NC, Light Rail (INDY Week)
  • Outside Magazine Debunks Some Fake News About Bikes and Men’s Junk