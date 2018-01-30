Today’s Headlines

  • Politico Compares Trump’s Infrastructure Plan to the Hunger Games
  • Democrats: The Money’s Not Enough, and Where Will It Come From? (Bloomberg)
  • Safety Concerns Are Critics’ Latest Tactic to Threaten Florida’s Brightline (Guardian)
  • Low-Income Boston Residents Can Now Use SNAP to Rent Bikes (AP)
  • Tucson Is Writing a Complete Streets Policy (Arizona Daily Star)
  • Ped/Bike Bridge to Seattle Train Station Is Years Behind Schedule (Seattle Times)
  • Mayor Landrieu Wants More Control Over New Orleans Transit (Advocate)
  • Chattanooga Study: Use Parking Efficiently Before Building More (Chattanoogan)
  • Dallas Suburbs Anxious to Avoid Dallas’s Bike-Share Clutter (News)
  • The Strangest Places People in Dallas Have Found Dockless Bikes (Bicycling)