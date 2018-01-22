Today’s Headlines

  • Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Will Include Little, If Any, Actual Funding (Reuters)
  • MARTA Proposes BRT From Midtown Atlanta to Georgia State Development (ABC)
  • Forward Pinellas Leader Talks Complete Streets in Tampa Area (Leader)
  • Kansas City Will Move Ahead With Streetcar Expansion Despite Ballot Defeat (Star)
  • Portland Calls Adaptive Bike-Share for People With Disabilities a Success (Next City)
  • Dallas to Dockless Bike-Shares: Clean Up Bikes or We’ll Do It For You (Observer, WFAA)
  • Dallas Residents Make Street Art Out of Discarded Bikes (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)
  • Related: Why Are People So Enraged by Bike Clutter? (CityLab)
  • Philadelphia Will Step Up Traffic Enforcement in Center City (Inquirer)
  • Feds Approve St. Paul’s Gold Line BRT (Star Tribune)