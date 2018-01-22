Today’s Headlines

- Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Will Include Little, If Any, Actual Funding (Reuters)
- MARTA Proposes BRT From Midtown Atlanta to Georgia State Development (ABC)
- Forward Pinellas Leader Talks Complete Streets in Tampa Area (Leader)
- Kansas City Will Move Ahead With Streetcar Expansion Despite Ballot Defeat (Star)
- Portland Calls Adaptive Bike-Share for People With Disabilities a Success (Next City)
- Dallas to Dockless Bike-Shares: Clean Up Bikes or We’ll Do It For You (Observer, WFAA)
- Dallas Residents Make Street Art Out of Discarded Bikes (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)
- Related: Why Are People So Enraged by Bike Clutter? (CityLab)
- Philadelphia Will Step Up Traffic Enforcement in Center City (Inquirer)
- Feds Approve St. Paul’s Gold Line BRT (Star Tribune)