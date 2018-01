Talking Headways Podcast: Conference Clash – TRB vs CES

This week’s episode features Ron Milam of Fehr and Peers. We discuss the differences between the annual Transportation Research Board conference in DC and the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, both of which took place on the second week in January.

The conferences overlap more than you might think. This year the topics included delivery drones, curb management, and massive data collection from autonomous vehicles.