Today’s Headlines
- Shocker: Trump Infrastructure Plan Delayed Again (Politico)
- Virginia Gov McAuliffe’s Parting Gift: 10 More Miles of I-95 Toll Lanes (WaPo)
- Colorado Dems Favor Rail, GOP Wants Highways in Governor’s Race (Times-Call)
- Atlanta Officials Optimistic About MARTA’s Future (AJC)
- The Most Dangerous Intersections for Pedestrians in Austin (KXAN)
- Portland Will Add Protected Bike Path to Waterfront Road (KATU)
- Study: On-Demand Services Can Complement Public Transit (Mobility Lab)
- Cold Weather Problems Plague Cincinnati Streetcar (Business Courier)
- Memphis Daily News Profiles City Bike-Share’s New Director
- Key Louisiana Lawmaker Continues Push for Gas-Tax Hike (The Advocate), But It’s Probably Dead This Year in Alabama (AL.com)