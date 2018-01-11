Talking Headways Podcast: Changing Hearts and Minds in the Street Renaissance

This week’s episode takes us back to the NACTO 2017 conference in Chicago, with a series of speakers who did quick presentations on how advocacy can change how people think and feel about city streets.

Skye Duncan hosts and starts off with a discussion of the NACTO Global Designing Cities Initiative. You’ll also hear Ed Solis describing Viva Calle, San Jose’s Ciclovia; Ankita Chachra discussing the language of design and making change in small ways that empower residents; and Ronnie Matthew Harris talking about his experience showing neighbors how to plan trips without driving.