Today’s Headlines

  • Potential Hogan Opponent Releases Transit-Heavy Transpo Plan (Post)
  • Philly Mayor Is So Sorry But There’s No Money for More Protected Bike Lanes (WHYY)
  • How Do Cities Balance Data With Emotional Appeals for Bike Lanes? (Next City)
  • Contrary to Handwringing Over Bike Clutter, Dallas Likes Bike-Sharing (Culture Map)
  • Seattle’s Almost Halfway to Funding Lynnwood Rail Extension (Seattle Times)
  • Downtown Seattle’s Sidewalks Are a “Decrepit Mess” (Crosscut)
  • Baltimore Launches Nine New Bike Stations (WBAL)
  • Feds Give Boston $100M to Start Work on Green Line Extension (Globe)
  • Better Infrastructure Will Get More Women on Bikes (BikeArlington)
  • Berlin Could Transform Itself Into a Cycling Utopia (CityLab)