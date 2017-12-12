Austin Orders Up a Street That Puts Transit, Biking, and Walking First

Austin plans to overhaul one of its busiest streets with bus lanes and protected bike lanes. Image: Kimley Horn via city of Austin [PDF]
Austin plans to overhaul one of its busiest streets with bus lanes and protected bike lanes. Image: Kimley Horn via city of Austin [PDF]

You’d never know by looking at the allocation of space on Guadalupe Street that it’s one of Austin’s busiest routes for walking and transit — cars get most of the real estate. But that could change soon.

Known locally as “The Drag,” Guadalupe Street is a busy commuting route to downtown as well as a commercial street. It also borders the University of Texas campus and sees enormous foot traffic.

During the daily peak on the busiest mile of Guadalupe Street, about 2,000 vehicles travel the corridor per hour, while about 7,600 people cross the street. The street is also served by 20 bus routes, carrying 14,000 trips per day.

The city unveiled plans this week to overhaul a mile of Guadalupe Street by the University of Texas. The redesign calls for wider sidewalks, curbside protected bike lanes, and dedicated bus lanes.

About 7,500 pedestrians cross Austin's Guadalupe Street every hour at peak times. Photo: City of Austin
About 7,500 pedestrians cross the busiest section of Austin’s Guadalupe Street every hour at peak times. Photo: City of Austin

Instead of two general traffic lanes in each direction, there will be one. A parking lane will also be removed.

One general travel lane and one row of parking will be removed for the project. It is projected to cost $33.7 million.

Austin is the state capital, and the redesign of Guadalupe has caught the attention of Governor Greg Abbott, who took the time last week to tweet his displeasure.

But if other Texas cities want to help people opt out of crushing congestion, what Austin is doing on Guadalupe Street is the model.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Transit vs. Highways: Which Came Out on Top in Local Elections?

By Angie Schmitt |
There were several local ballot measures with big implications for streets and transportation yesterday, and results were all over the map. Here’s how three of the most notable votes turned out. Seattle’s property tax increase to fund walking, biking, and transit Voters have spoken and they decided to enact Move Seattle, the $900 million property tax levy for transportation. […]

Vote to Decide the Best Urban Street Transformation of 2014

By Angie Schmitt |
If you’re searching for reasons to feel positive about the future, the street transformations pictured below are a good start. Earlier this month we asked readers to send in their nominations for the best American street redesigns of 2014. These five are the finalists selected by Streetsblog staff. They include new car-free zones, substantial sidewalk […]

Austin Plans a Bus Network Redesign of Its Own

By Angie Schmitt |
It’s hard to overstate the influence of Houston’s bus network redesign — an overhaul of the city’s bus routes that aimed to expand access to frequent service. Cities all over the country have taken note and many are reimagining their own bus networks. The transit agency in Austin, Capital Metro, is working on a similar project, and […]

Vote for the Best Urban Street Transformation of 2015

By Angie Schmitt and Ben Fried |
It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2015, which means we’re about to hand out Streetsies to recognize achievements for walking, biking, and transit in American cities this year. Earlier this month we asked readers for nominations for the Best Urban Street Transformation of the year, and here are the standouts from your submissions. It’s a great batch and […]

Rescuing New Ideas From the Purgatory of Old Bureaucracy

By Ben Fried |
Your city may have a complete streets policy. Your mayor may say all the right things about making streets work for walking, biking, and transit. But if the inner workings of government — city budgets, agency protocols — aren’t set up to enable big street design breakthroughs, all you’ll get are scattershot improvements. Writing for Network blog Broken Sidewalk, Chris […]