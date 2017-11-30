Today’s Headlines

- After State Objects, Montgomery County Prez Pushes for Dedicated Metro Funding (Post)
- Meanwhile, Unions and Dems Propose Beefing Up Federal Funding for Metro (Post)
- MBTA Mulls Adding Stop to Boston’s Green Line (Cambridge Day)
- The Hill Catches on That Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Is Probably a Chimera
- Implementing Vision Zero in U.S. Is Hard Because Drivers Have the Votes (Treehugger)
- Baltimore Transit Chief: City Should Get Tough on Bus Lane Parkers (Biz Journal)
- Philadelphia Cabbies: If You Can’t Beat Ride-Hailing Apps, Join ‘Em (Voice)
- California Increases Bike/Ped Funding, and Sacramento Wants Its Share (Capitol Weekly)
- Cincinnati Transit Struggles With Funding, Reliability (City Beat)
- Decision on St. Paul Streetcar Route Coming Next Month (Pioneer Press)