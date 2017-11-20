Today’s Headlines

- If the U.S. Had Kept Up With Peer Nations on Traffic Safety, 10,000 Lives Would Be Saved Each Year (NYT)
- Boston Transit Picks Bidder for Green Line Extension (Globe)
- Roads or Transit? All of the Above, Say D.C.-Area Officials (Inside NoVa)
- What Happens to Minneapolis Parking Decks When Driving Declines? (North Loop)
- Milwaukee Hiring Company to Market Its New Streetcar (Daily Reporter)
- Baltimore Beat Lays Out the Need for Better Bike Infrastructure
- Sound Transit Approves Park-and-Ride Deck in Kent, WA (Reporter)
- Cities Setting Aside Space for Uber and Lyft Pickup and Dropoff (CNN)
- The Incline Has a Primer on How to Use Pittsburgh’s Transit System
- Bike-Share Roundup: New Haven (Register), Tucson (KGUN), Utah (St. George News), Austin (360)