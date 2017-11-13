Albuquerque Hits a New Low With Cruel Response to Pedestrian Deaths

The Albuquerque City Council isn't interested in fixing intersections like this, where a driver killed a pedestrian last week. Photo: Google Maps
The lengths that lawmakers will go to avoid doing anything substantive for pedestrian safety would be comical, if the consequences weren’t so serious.

In New Mexico, drivers have killed 51 people walking so far this year. But rather than using its resources to rein in speeding, failure to yield, distracted driving, or other driver behaviors that maim and kill, Albuquerque City Council is using its resources to — get ready for this — harass people who panhandle on the side of the road.

City Council Member Trudy Jones sponsored legislation making it illegal to both beg for money from motorists and for motorists to interact with pedestrians. The bill is called the “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance,” and Jones claims it would “make our streets safer and curbs safer,” but it’s a transparent attempt to use traffic safety as a fig leaf to cover constitutional issues with panhandling bans. The council passed it unanimously.

In an embarrassing editorial this weekend, the Albuquerque Journal defended the legislation as a boon to public safety even though there’s absolutely zero evidence that it addresses the causes of pedestrian injuries and deaths.

Meanwhile, last week, a driver struck and killed a pedestrian at the intersection shown above. If the City Council truly cared about protecting pedestrians, it would allocate resources to fix this kind of high-speed street design. By laying blame at the feet of the city’s most vulnerable people, council members are shirking their own responsibility to make streets safer,

Good grief. (Thanks to reader Khalil Spencer for bringing this to our attention.)

  • Sean Sorlie

    Being from Cleveland, you have no clue how bad the panhandling problem is here.

  • TakeFive

    I did wonder about that. Nor does the author want to acknowledge that panhandling does provide a traffic hazard.

  • TakeFive

    Albuquerque City Council is using its resources to…

    and what resources does Albuquerque have?

    Actually they are putting scarce resources to a mighty fine cause;

    ART is on schedule, city says

    http://www.kob.com/albuquerque-news/albuquerque-rapid-transit-project-art-city-buses/4658102/
    https://studiohilldesign.com/wp-content/themes/shd_custom_2016_2/images/art/art_bus.jpg

  • Sean Sorlie

    Good call out.

  • Sean Sorlie

    Perhaps you should consider removing your article, and avoid writing about a city you have no knowledge of. You do not understand our issues whatsoever.

  • Michael_in_ABQ

    Based on when they’re reported in the news, most pedestrian deaths occur from people crossing in the middle of a street – not at a crosswalk. I watched a person get off a bus at a large busy intersection (Central and San Mateo) and just stroll across the street through the parked cars that were waiting for the light to turn green. Once it did people started honking and the guy just flipped everyone off and continued walking across the street. Apparently the crosswalk 100 feet away was too far for him to bother with.

  • Andraste

    The vast majority of pedestrians killed in Albuquerque are ‘under the influence’ when they cross (or outright walk along in the middle of) a street.

