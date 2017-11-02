Today’s Headlines

  • If Tax Passes, MARTA Will Fund BRT Before Building More Rail (AJC)
  • Minneapolis Closes Highway to Start Work on Blue Line (Fox 9)
  • Madison Eyes First BRT Line (State Journal)
  • Judges Weigh Whether Purple Line Needs New Environmental Study (BethesdaWTOP)
  • Private Bike-Share Is Becoming a Campus Fixture (Forbes)
  • Does Public Transit Needs to “Uberize” Itself? (The Conversation)
  • Fewer Lanes for Cars, More for Bikes and Buses in Boulder (Daily Camera)
  • San Diego Bike Lane Plan Actually Adds Parking (KPBS)
  • Dallas Writer Is Mad Because There Are Bikes Laying Around (D Magazine)