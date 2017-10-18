Today’s Headlines

- Seattle Mayoral Candidates Weigh In on Transit Policy (Seattle Times)
- New Dallas Complete Streets Policy Already Having an Impact (Towers)
- That Weird Minneapolis Bike Lane Protest Turned Out 20 People (City Pages)
- Downtown El Paso Streetcar Construction Is Months Ahead of Schedule (El Paso Times)
- Cincinnati Streetcar Ridership Doubles During Blink Festival (Enquirer)
- Valley Metro Hopes New Rules Make Phoenix Light Rail Riders Feel Safe (ABC 15; KTAR; Biz Journal)
- Uber/Lyft Drivers in Lincoln, NE, Won’t Have to Follow Rules for Cabbies (Journal Star)
- Portland, ME, Activists’ Ideas for Safer Downtown Streets Shot Down by DOT (Strong Towns)
- Actually, Milwaukee’s “Bike Boulevard” Will Be More Dangerous for Cyclists (Urban Milwaukee)