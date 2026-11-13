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Friday’s Headlines Are About the ‘Burbs

Suburban towns are correcting their car-centric mistakes.
12:01 AM EST on November 13, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Are About the ‘Burbs
Atlanta, the poster child for '90s sprawl. AtlantaCitizen
  • Thirty years after the movement’s founding, New Urbanism is winning the war against sprawl (Fast Company). Across the country, car-centric suburban mainstays like malls, golf courses and parking lots are being turned into walkable mixed-use neighborhoods (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Zoning reform to address the climate and housing affordability won’t do much good without parking reform. (The Friendly City Urbanist)
  • More about this month’s successful local transit referendums. (Transportation for America)
  • The Trump administration nominated a consultant and former American Public Transportation Association board member to head the Federal Transit Administration. (Mass Transit)
  • Transit agencies in Los Angeles and Chicago are deploying cameras on buses to catch drivers illegally in bus-only lanes. (Government Technology)
  • Without additional funding, the Oregon DOT would cut transit funding by 20 percent, bike and pedestrian projects by 40 percent, and traffic deaths would rise 15 percent. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • A new Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority program connects users to assistance with housing, addiction and mental health. (Metro)
  • An Albuquerque jaywalking stop that ended in a police shooting was caught on video by a “Cops” production crew. (News Nation)
  • Las Vegas transit is getting better, but it’s still mainly focused on downtown and the Strip. (Weekly)
  • A new on-demand van service connects Phoenix residents to fixed-route transit. (KTAR)
  • Foot traffic, subway usage and visitor spending all rose when London closed Oxford Street to cars. (The Standard)
  • The Transit Brief declared Sydney’s transit system the best in the English-speaking world.
  • Mexico City is spending $1 billion to optimize traffic signals, reducing congestion and emissions and prioritizing transit. (Mexico Business News)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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