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Thursday’s Headlines Power Up

At least to mitigate climate change, EVs and small cars might be the way forward until we get better transit and biking/walking infrastructure.
12:01 AM EST on November 12, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Power Up
In June the Guardian cited the Renault Twingo as an example of a electric "city car" that's becoming increasingly popular in Europe. Alexander MIgl
  • With just 4 percent of the global fleet made up of electric vehicles, they’re already saving more than 1 million barrels of oil a day, making EVs the best hope to curb dependence on fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, 24 countries decided at climate summit COP26. (Transport & Environment)
  • The ideal, of course, is going car-free, but that’s not easy in most cities. New York is the only city in the U.S. where a majority of people commute by transit, bike or walking, and the figures fall quickly from there, down to 15 percent for No. 10 Minneapolis. (New York Times)
  • More than two-thirds of Northern Ireland residents refuse to even consider biking because it’s too dangerous. (Velo Disco)
  • Smaller cities in the U.S. compare favorably to their European counterparts in People for Bikes‘ rankings. That’s not the case for big cities, though.
  • Toyota will start selling a tiny kei truck in the U.S. next year, but it’s only allowed on low-speed streets, and will only be available to fleets, not individuals. (Jalopnik)
  • Traffic congestion seems immune to advances in technology and computing power that theoretically should be able to improve it. (City Nerd)
  • Speaking of technology, Tesla’s misleadingly named Full Self-Driving function — which still requires an alert driver ready to take the wheel — routinely exceeds the speed limit and tries to pass cyclists in areas where that’s prohibited. (Momentum)
  • Apparently the old Tesla-Edison AC vs. DC debate is still alive and well when it comes to rail electrification. (Railway Age)
  • A Houston landscape architecture firm creating a set of design templates for cooling pedestrians while they walk. (Dezeen)
  • The new Democratic attorney general in Texas is likely to end Ken Paxton’s quest to cancel light rail in Austin. (KXAN)
  • The midterm elections have ended a partisan standoff in Pennsylvania over transit funding. (State Affairs; paywall)
  • Why does it always seem like cities wait for a driver to kill a child before they improve an intersection? (Charlotte Observer)
  • Destin and Fort Walton Beach are planning a 2,000-space parking deck at the airport they share. (Get the Coast)
  • Former NFL coach and noted foot-lover Rex Ryan was charged with several misdemeanors in Nashville when, ironically, two pedestrians accused him of running over their feet with his SUV. (WSMV)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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