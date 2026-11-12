Talking Headways Podcast: Dig It! (No, Really)
We all know about the streetscape, but the stuff underground is what gives developers fits. We talk to a man who knows how to solve deep-seated problems.
By Jeff Wood
11:28 AM EST on November 12, 2026
Jeff Wood is the creator of the Talking Headways podcast and editor of the newsletter The Overhead Wire.
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