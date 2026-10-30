Friday Video: The Three Ingredients to a Great Trick-or-Treating Neighborhood

Few U.S. neighborhoods are living up to their full Halloween potential — but they could with a few long-term urban planning tricks and short-term community activation treats.

Check out the latest from City Beautiful, which breaks down how to make communities not just more walkable for spooky season, but more connected and neighborly year-round. And it’s not just about giant Home Depot skeletons and full-sized candy bars … though that certainly doesn’t hurt.

It’s essential viewing as we enter into the one night of the year that transforms everyone into a pedestrian.