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Friday Video

Friday Video: The Three Ingredients to a Great Trick-or-Treating Neighborhood

...and how your neighborhood can use good planning and community engagement to get more walkable long past spooky season.
12:03 AM EDT on October 30, 2026
Friday Video: The Three Ingredients to a Great Trick-or-Treating Neighborhood
Graphic: Still from City Beautiful

Few U.S. neighborhoods are living up to their full Halloween potential — but they could with a few long-term urban planning tricks and short-term community activation treats.

Check out the latest from City Beautiful, which breaks down how to make communities not just more walkable for spooky season, but more connected and neighborly year-round. And it’s not just about giant Home Depot skeletons and full-sized candy bars … though that certainly doesn’t hurt.

It’s essential viewing as we enter into the one night of the year that transforms everyone into a pedestrian.

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Kea Wilson
Kea Wilson is Senior Editor for Streetsblog USA. She has more than a dozen years experience as a writer telling emotional, urgent and actionable stories that motivate average Americans to get involved in making their cities better places. She is also a novelist, cyclist, and affordable housing advocate. She lives in St. Louis, MO. For tips, submissions, and general questions, reach out to her at kea@streetsblog.org, or on Bluesky @keawilson.bsky.social.

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Friday Video | Halloween | kids

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