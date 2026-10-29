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Thursday’s Headlines Live in an Endless Summer

Parts of the country are in the 80s in late October, but sure, let's spew some more methane into the air.
12:01 AM EDT on October 29, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Live in an Endless Summer
Paul Lowry, CC
  • President Trump announced that the EPA is “terminating” the Biden administration’s limits on methane produced by oil and gas drilling — the largest source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. (Associated Press)
  • From makeup and appliances to highways and subdivisions, the fossil fuel industry in the mid-20th century used advertising and PR campaigns to create demand for its products. It’s an outdated vision of the American Dream that the Trump administration still shares today. (Grist)
  • Noah Kaufmann says that economists are being shortsighted by recommending policies that cut greenhouse gas emissions the most cheaply. Such incremental changes achieve diminishing returns, even when added up, and ignore long-term effects. (The Argument)
  • Billy Cooney dismantles Randal O’Toole’s argument that public transit should not be subsidized because people prefer to drive by pointing out that people probably wouldn’t prefer to drive if driving weren’t so massively subsidized. (Flaneurbanist)
  • ClimatePlan put together a playbook for California’s next governor to boost funding for transit and encourage more walkable, bikeable communities.
  • The Detroit city council’s Green Task Force is advocating for complete streets. (Bridge Detroit)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority started construction on its first “arterial rapid transit” line, which the agency is touting as being faster and cheaper to build than bus rapid transit, utilizing signal priority rather than dedicated lanes. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit is considering allowing dogs on buses and trains. (KING)
  • New interactive kiosks at Philadelphia bikeshare docks will help users navigate the city. (NBC 10)
  • Before the advent of automobiles, Houston prioritized sidewalks over carriageways. (What Are Streets For?)
  • Bloomberg Originals produced a video explaining how Hong Kong transit turns a profit using land-value capture.
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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