Thursday’s Headlines Live in an Endless Summer
Parts of the country are in the 80s in late October, but sure, let's spew some more methane into the air.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on October 29, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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