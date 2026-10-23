Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Shoot Themselves in the Foot

Gas taxes pay for transit, too, so what happens when politicians pander to voters, and the highway trust fund runs dry?
12:01 AM EDT on October 23, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Shoot Themselves in the Foot
  • The national Highway Trust Fund is already underfunded. Now Congress is facing pressure to cut fuel taxes, draining more money for transit as well as road construction. Yonah Freemark and Thomas Brosy present options for refilling the fund’s coffers, and the best one seems to be raising gas taxes once prices drop — if it becomes politically feasible. (Tax Policy Center)
  • Robotaxi company Waymo is planning to quadruple its fleet to 20,000 vehicles by the end of next year. (Gizmodo)
  • One Musk to rule them all … (24/7 Wall Street)
  • Taking transit instead of driving saves San Francisco workers almost $20,000 a year. (Examiner)
  • New speed cameras in Tacoma caught an incredible 400,000 drivers going over the speed limit in one month alone, which was more than three-quarters of all drivers at that intersection. The sheer number overwhelmed the vendor responsible for sending out tickets. (News Tribune)
  • Colorado residents are pushing for more passenger rail connecting Denver and surrounding cities like Boulder. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • D.C. residents are fighting new development because they’re worried about parking. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Utah is still a half billion dollars short for a rail line that’s essential for the 2034 Winter Olympics. (Axios)
  • Tampa is creating its first downtown north-south protected bike lanes. (Bay News 9)
  • St. Paul agreed to pay $180,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by an anti-bike lane group. (Star-Tribune)
  • Sound Transit tried to assure Ballard, Washington residents that their light rail line is still happening. (The Urbanist)
  • A Cleveland university and hospital are joining forces to demolish buildings for more surface parking. (Cleveland Magazine)
  • Costs are rapidly rising for MARTA to renovate its primary transit hub in Five Points downtown. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Do Ottawa voters want a mayor who cuts transit fares, raises them to improve service, or focuses on fare enforcement? They’ll decide on Monday. (CBC)
  • NBA star Luka Doncic paid for Laker’s fans parking (Fox News). Would’ve been cooler if he paid for transit passes instead.
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

Bikelash

Friday Video: Inside the Global Far-Right Push To Rip Out Bike Lanes

October 23, 2026
Hawaii

Talking Headways Podcast: A More Humanized Experience in Honolulu

October 22, 2026
15 Minute Neighborhoods

Our Best Bet To Confront Climate Change in the Trump Era? Build More Apartments

October 22, 2026
Aviation

What ‘Flying Cars’ Could Mean For US Car Culture

October 22, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Play the Blame Game

October 22, 2026
See all posts