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Thursday’s Headlines Are Another Front in the Culture War

David Zipper explains how transportation, once an issue with broad consensus, became politically polarized.
12:55 AM EDT on October 8, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines Are Another Front in the Culture War
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, drive a Toyota, which sponsored the show, in the Great American Road Trip. Photo: The Great American Road Trip from Youtube
  • Transportation used to be a relatively nonpartisan issue — see President Obama’s appointment of Republican Ray LaHood as his first transportation secretary, or George W. Bush tapping Democrat Norm Mineta — but not anymore. Sean Duffy and the rest of MAGA revel in revving V8 engines while attacking “DEI bike lanes,” suing over congestion pricing, and withholding funding for transit and pedestrian projects. (Bloomberg CityLab)
  • It’s not just in the U.S. Worldwide, the far right is railing against sustainable transportation, according to Christian Wolmar. (Transport News)
  • A recent poll shows that a Bay Area transit tax referendum only has 48 percent support. A majority are at least willing to consider decimating the region’s transit system. (SFGate)
  • Michigan police are arresting immigrants on minor traffic and jaywalking charges, then turning them over to ICE. (Michigan Public)
  • The Washington, D.C. city council approved $300 million for Metro improvements around the new RFK football stadium (Post). However, neighborhood residents are unhappy with a planned nine-story parking deck (The Cool Down).
  • An Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributor argues that the city is obligated to build light rail along the Beltline because over 70 percent of voters approved it.
  • Suburban Minneapolis communities are asking the Trump administration to help them get more local road funding. (Star Tribune)
  • Can Boston’s electric trains replace overhead wires? (Grist; Streetsblog MASS)
  • With 10 million riders as of late September, Seattle’s scooter- and bikeshare ridership is on pace to shatter last year’s record. (PubliCola)
  • There’s a lot of tension in Minneapolis between drivers who are rudely blocking walkways and homeowners who are putting up homemade, nonenforceable no-parking signs. (Axios)
  • Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is a big Minecraft fan. (The Ringer)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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