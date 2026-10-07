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Wednesday’s Headlines Come Not to Bury Caesar

Why is public transportation the only thing Donald Trump doesn't want to build?
12:29 AM EDT on October 7, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Come Not to Bury Caesar
Boston's Green Line is one of the many projects the Trump administration has ignored. 4300streetcar
  • Like a Roman emperor, President Trump is obsessed with all manner of monuments and other public buildings. Unlike Rome, though — which built 186,000 miles of roads throughout Europe— he seems entirely uninterested in public transportation, refusing to distribute grants or move projects forward. (WBUR)
  • In fairness, the Trump administration is prepared to fund passenger rail and bus rapid transit, but only in communities with high marriage birth rates. (Politico)
  • Trump signed an executive order during a visit to Nebraska allowing everyone who drives a diesel vehicle to use tax-free fuel meant for farmers. But it won’t help lower prices much, because the real culprit is a lack of supply. (WRAL)
  • Transit is often difficult for seniors to use at a time when many stop driving and need it the most. (The Conversation)
  • Walkable cities are usually more enjoyable for drivers, too. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Antonia Malchik ties the tactics AI companies are using to the ones used by the automobile industry to overcome opposition in the early 20th century. (Trespassing)
  • New walking and biking projects in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood can help health the scars left by I-5. (Seattle Bike Blog)
  • Apparently nobody really knows when Maryland’s Purple Line will open. (Maryland Matters)
  • Amtrak’s second daily train between Pittsburgh and New York City will launch Nov, 18. (Tribune-Review)
  • A new California law lets Valley Transportation Authority employees move into affordable apartments built on VTA-owned land. (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Some jerk in Nashville set up a device that screeches at people whenever they walk down the sidewalk in front of his house. (WKRN)
  • Electric vehicle sales hit a record high in Europe, but have yet to put much of a dent in car-related emissions. (Transport & Environment)
  • Asia’s new high-speed metros could represent a paradigm shift for urban rail because they’re fast enough to compete with highways. (The Transit Brief)
  • At 200 miles, Japan’s longest walking trail connects six cities, rural villages, beaches, mountains and historic sites. (Euro News)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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