- For those who complain about the cost of transit projects, even repaving roads is ungodly expensive, let alone building new ones. But it doesn't have to be that way, according to one Yale professor. The bottom line: Hire good engineers and pay them a lot of money. (CityLab)
- The New York Times is skeptical of Zohran Mamdani's plan for free and faster buses — mostly the fast part. As Streetsblog NYC pointed out, the real problem, as usual, is cars.
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is pushing back bus purchases and maintenance projects to cover a $107 million operating shortfall and avoid service cuts or fare hikes. (WESA)
- Michigan, the home of Motor City, is re-embracing fossil fuels by charging electric vehicle owners the highest fees in the nation. (Jalopnik)
- In the hot Nevada desert, walking to the grocery store can be deadly for those without access to cars or transit. (Nevada Today)
- North Carolina's Durham County is now looking to bus rapid transit after failed efforts to build light rail. (Raleigh News & Observer; paywall)
- Testing has started on the Minneapolis Green Line extension. (Minnesota Public Radio)
- A bike lane on Summit Avenue has turned into a key issue in the St. Paul mayor's race. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- With state and federal transit funding uncertain, Charlotte should invest in its own future. (Post)
- The Philadelphia city council voted to move forward with Spruce and Pine street bike lanes while keeping loading zones in place. (CBS News)
- Seattle opened a new bike trail along Marginal Way. (MyNorthwest)
- A new bike advocacy group has formed in East Lansing, Michigan. (Info)
- The Rhode Island DOT is planning a road diet on Willet Avenue in East Providence. (Turn to 10)
- A new pathway connecting Kansas City's art institutions opens next week. (KC Studio)
- Ever want to build your own subway system, "Sim City"-style? Here's your chance. (Fast Company)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Pay High Prices for Highway Repairs
If the U.S. didn't spend so much money on repaving roads, there might be more left over for other things, like transit.
