Friday Video

Friday Video: Connecting the Dots Between Trump, Transit Cuts, Walkability Rescissions, Big Oil and Union Busting

Take a ride with More Perfect Union and learn about capitalism.

12:03 AM EDT on October 3, 2025

Like they said in "The X-Files," the truth is out there.

Streetsblog readers have heard a lot recently about the Trump administration's cuts to walkability or bike-priority transportation projects, as well as its cuts to major transit infrastructure, but how many of us have tried to connect the dots that link Trump to Big Oil and Big Auto as well as to decades-long efforts to reduce the power of unions?

Well, in today's Friday video, meet Elise Joshi of More Perfect Union, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to putting a pro-labor spin on the issues of the day.

Enjoy her take on Trump and capitalism as she rides around town:

Streetsblog

This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

