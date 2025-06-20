Friday Video: Public Art That Saves Pedestrian Lives

What's even better than "daylighting" a dangerous intersection to make it easy for every single driver to see every single person crossing the street? Using daylighting as an opportunity to inject communities with public art, by replacing ugly corner parking spots with vibrant street murals, which studies show can slash pedestrian crashes by a staggering 50 percent.

Our sister site, Streetfilms, went to the nation's capital to check out how District leaders are transforming streets into an outdoor museum — and making them a whole lot safer in the process. And along the way, they chat with some amazing folks, like former SBUSA board member and transportation official Gabe Klein, celebrated author and Bloomberg Associates principal Janette Sadik-Khan, and a few of the artists who are leading DC's asphalt renaissance.