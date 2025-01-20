- With Donald Trump now back in power, navigating feelings and pre-conceived narratives will become even more important. (Next City)
- Here are some Complete Streets success stories via Smart Growth America.
- The Eno Center for Transportation recapped the first meeting of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee under the new Congress.
- Throw some cold water on that news that transit ridership rose 17 percent in 2023, because it's still below pre-pandemic levels. (Smart Cities Dive)
- If you're in D.C. for the inauguration, here's what's closed and how to get around. (Washington Post)
- Chicago issued 3,500 warnings to drivers who blocked bike and bus lanes during a month-long pilot program. (Tribune)
- California legislation would speed up the review process for light rail and bus rapid transit projects. (Los Angeles Daily News)
- San Francisco unveiled an ambitious new bike plan. (Chronicle)
- San Diego transit faces a $100 million deficit after voters rejected a sales tax hike to fund it. (Union-Journal)
- The Myrtle Beach Sun News explains why new bike lanes are green.
- Timothee Chalamet rolled up to the London premier of "A Complete Unknown" on a Lime bike (Momentum) and then got hit with a parking fine (Rolling Stone).
Monday's Headlines Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
Donald Trump takes office again today, and although he's unpredictable, let's read some tea leaves.
