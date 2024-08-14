Thursday’s Headlines Race to the Finish Line

- A lot has been written about the Olympics, but hosting a political convention is another good way to get transit projects done. (ABC News)
- New technologies can allow states to fairly distribute the costs of driving in the wake of declining gas taxes (Governing). They may come in handy for elected officials faced with the unpopular proposition of raising gas taxes (Politico).
- Outside ranked its top 10 small towns in the U.S. for cyclists, with Crested Butte, Colorado at the top of this list.
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on hand for the groundbreaking of a Las Vegas bus rapid transit line. (Sun)
- There are still lots of questions about Charlotte's regional transit tax proposal (Axios) because the current iteration doesn't include building the Silver Line all the way to Matthews (WFAE).
- Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens continues to back away from Beltline way, questioning the cost. (AJC)
- New Jersey Transit has finally agreed to take on a long-awaited light rail light. (NJ.com)
- A Los Angeles judge rejected a lawsuit opposing a gondola project lifting fans to Dodger Stadium. (Mass Transit)
- Minneapolis airport officials are opposed to a St. Paul light rail line line because it might snag car traffic during construction. (Star Tribune)
- Changes are in store for Sound Transit riders in Seattle at the end of the month. (KOMO)
- The first batch of Phoenix hybrid buses are now on the road. (City Sun Times)
- Maine's transit system is not easily accessible for seniors who can't drive. (Bangor Daily News)
- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu promises that every neighborhood will get a BlueBike bikeshare station. (Globe)
- Milwaukee cyclists are up in arms about drivers parking in bike lanes. (Fox 6)
- Cyber Guy says that new electric unicycles — more akin to one-wheeled hoverboards — are accidents waiting to happen.
- On the other hand, Lime's half-bike, half-scooter should be a big hit in Seattle, according to GeekWire's review.
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Race to the Finish Line
All of a sudden, when Democrats picked Chicago to be their convention site, transit projects got moving.
