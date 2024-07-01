Monday’s Headlines Are Overflowing

- The Biden administration announced $1.8 billion in funding for environmentally friendly projects like zero-emissions buses and shoring up the transportation system against climate change. (Scientific American)
- An innovative traffic safety system in Scotland throws up red lights in front of speeding drivers who refuse to slow down when warned. (Intelligent Transport)
- Uber will pay 175 people in select cities $1,000 to ditch their cars for five weeks. Call it a PR stunt, but at least the windfall includes reimbursement for transit and micromobility. (The Verge)
- Uber and Lyft reached a $175 million agreement with the Massachusetts attorney general that will keep drivers classified as contractors, but guarantees them health insurance and a minimum wage. (New York Times)
- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced that the revived Red Line will be light rail rather than cheaper but unpopular bus rapid transit, although it's still unclear how Moore will pay for the $7 billion project. (Washington Post)
- Baltimore awarded a new round of dockless e-bike and e-scooter permits to Spin and Lime. (Sun)
- Funded by Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, Seattle's RapidRide G BRT line is slated to open in September. (Capitol Hill Seattle)
- Charleston, West Virginia received a $25 million RAISE grant for the Capitol Connector bike/ped/transit project. (WSAV)
- Protected bike lanes and paths are coming to Milwaukee (Urban Milwaukee), Albuquerque (KOB), South Tampa (WUSF) and maybe Annapolis (Capital Gazette)
- As a warning to drivers, Cleveland is installing signs memorializing slain pedestrians and cyclists. But is that enough? (Scene)
- The Honolulu DOT is taking over the nonprofit Biki bikeshare. (Hawaii News Now)
- Austin's CapMetro bikeshare is suspending service in July to upgrade its equipment and app. (KXAN)
- Bike advocacy group GOBike Buffalo has a new headquarters. (Buffalo Rising)
- Portland is buying a tiny street sweeper to clean up its dirty bike lanes. (Bike Portland)
- Phoenix named a new downtown transit station for congressman and former mayor Greg Stanton. (ABC 15)
- There's two sides to every story, and McSweeney's tells "Star Wars" from the perspective of Empire urbanists.
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Overflowing
Lots of news today, from a slew of U.S. DOT grants to an Uber and Lyft settlement in Massachusetts to a major Red Line announcement.
