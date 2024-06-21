Friday Video: Why Cities Around the World Are Reducing Speed Limits

Cities around the world are finally waking up to the laws of physics and dropping speed limits in places where people walk. But how are they tackling the political challenges of getting drivers to hit the brakes — and what are the other benefits of fighting those battles, especially as vehicles get larger?

ICYMI, this recent Not Just Bikes video breaks down the nuances of why lower speed limits (and good road designs to reinforce them) matter so much, including how high speeds effect the human brain, why noise pollution plummets when cars slow down, and why, paradoxically enough, faster limits often mean slower commutes for motorists.

Here's the money quote:

"At some point, we have to realize that anybody fighting against lower speed limits in cities is either willfully ignorant, or they're a selfish asshole who values their convenience more than other people's safety."