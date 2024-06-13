- Did Manhattan merchants kill congestion pricing? The myth that shoppers and diners all drive continues to persist, although studies show business owners consistently underestimate the number of customers who come by foot, bike or transit. (Vox)
- Transit advocates and left-leaning New York politicians are considering suing Gov. Kathy Hochul over her decision to block congestion pricing. (Politico)
- Tax incentives to purchase electric vehicles are a particularly inefficient way of reducing emissions on a cost-benefit basis, one conservative writer argues. (Real Clear Energy)
- The University of Alabama received a $3 million federal grant to develop a self-driving system for transit buses. (Alabama News Center)
- A new NBA arena in Oklahoma city could include a transit hub, if voters go back to the polls next year and approve funding for commuter rail and bus rapid transit. (Oklahoman)
- Central Ohio officials are asking Columbus-area voters to approve a half-penny sales to tax to fund a BRT network similar to one Indianapolis is building. (ITS International)
- The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority turned down Mayor Andre Dickens' request to delay a renovation project that will close the Five Points station for four years. (AJC)
- Sacramento Regional Transit extended a program allowing K-12 students to ride buses for free. (Cap Radio)
- The Portland Mercury says the Biketown bikeshare never should have been turned over to a private company like Lyft.
- St. Paul is considering restricting drive-throughs. (Axios)
- Pittsburgh launched an online hub shows where fatal crashes occur and where Vision Zero projects are underway. (WTAE)
- Philadelphia is putting restored 1947 trolleys back into service. (Inquirer)
- Apparently riding a bike is even more dangerous than driving a race car. (Jalopnik)
Thursday's Headlines Stroll to the Store
All evidence to the contrary, business owners persist in their belief that any change affecting motorists, like congestion pricing, will lead to their ruination.
